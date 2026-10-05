Karan Johar is going big with the theatrical slate of his banner, Dharma Productions, venturing into uncharted territories. It seems that the maverick producer has his mind focused on big-ticket feature films for 2028, and the production work is going on in full swing. A reliable trade source shares, "Karan Johar is all set to take 3 big-budget films on floors in 2027, starting with RN Kao, followed by Gadadhari Bheem and Radha Krishna. While RN Kao is an epic espionage film based on the founder of R&AW, Gadadhari Bheem is a modern-day superhero film based on the characters of the Mahabharata."

SCOOP: RN Kao, Gadadhari Bheem, Radha Krishna, & Kartik Aaryan’s next: Karan Johar expands theatrical slate for 2028

The source also shares that the two will be followed by Radha Krishna, which is an epic love story of Lord Krishna and Radha, with lots of action and devotion. "These three films are fully in production, and there are multiple other projects in development." Karan Johar is also working on an untitled mytho-creature film with director Sandeep Modi, which features Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Interestingly, Bollywood Hungama was the first to exclusively break the news on 2 of these 4 films in the making at Dharma Productions.

Apart from this, the producer has his two feature films set for a theatrical release in 2027 in the form of Lag Jaa Gale, and Nagzilla. He is also working on Vishkanya with Rajkummar Rao and Pratibha Ranta, which, as reported by Bollywood Hungama before, is scheduled to go on floors in December. "Dharma is all set to go wide with its theatrical slate in the coming two years, alongside some very exciting projects - ranging from Prosit Roy's next with Lakshya and Vedika Pinto, as well as Dostana 2."

Keep on reading Bollywood Hungama for more updates.

Also Read: Karan Johar announces final season of Koffee With Karan, to premiere on JioHotstar on October 14

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