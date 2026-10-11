Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal join forces for the first time for Almighty Motion Picture’s ambitious business drama.

Arjun Rampal begins his new journey with Billionaire on the auspicious occasion of Navratri

Arjun Rampal has embarked on an exciting new journey with Billionaire, which commenced with a traditional mahurat puja on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Arjun Rampal begins his new journey with Billionaire on the auspicious occasion of Navratri

The big-scale business drama, directed by Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal, marks the first-ever collaboration between the two acclaimed filmmakers. Produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner of Almighty Motion Picture, the series is set to begin its extensive 45-day shooting schedule in the United Kingdom from November 15.

Arjun Rampal also took to his Instagram handle to share his joy and excitement about the new beginning.

The actor is currently enjoying the enormous success of the Dhurandhar duology. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar, the first film, released in December 2025 and became a blockbuster after taking just a decent start at the box office. The second film, Dhurandhar The Revenge, which released in March this year, turned out to be a blockbuster of mammoth proportions and the highest grossing Hindi film till date by earning over Rs. 1000 crores at the domestic box office itself. Arjun’s act as the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) chief Major Iqbal was also highly praised.

Written by Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara, with dialogues by Karan Vyas, Billionaire promises a gripping tale of ambition, power and the high-stakes world of business.

The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

Also Read: 3 Monkeys: Mustafa Burmawala drops the first look poster of the Abbas–Mustan thriller also starring Arjun Rampal

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