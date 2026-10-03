Himesh Reshammiya, Shilpa Rao, Anu Malik, Hariharan, Euphoria Band, Roop Kumar Rathod, Neeraj Shridhar and several other artists are set to perform at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project. The festival will take place at Jio Gardens in Mumbai on October 24, 2026, bringing together artists from Bollywood, folk, Sufi, indie, pop and Punjabi music across multiple stages.

Himesh Reshammiya, Shilpa Rao, Anu Malik and others to perform at Bollywood Music Project’s 10th anniversary in Mumbai

The upcoming edition follows last year’s festival, which saw an attendance of over 20,000 people. The 2026 line-up will feature more than 20 artists and 10 curated acts, with performances scheduled across the Main Stage and Second Stage.

Deepak Choudhary, Organiser, Bollywood Music Project stated, “Ten years ago, we set out to build a boundary-breaking playground where legendary maestros, chart-topping pop icons and indie visionaries could coexist on the same stage. To watch the IP evolve from an ambitious dream into a massive cultural phenomenon is nothing short of historic. This landmark 10th anniversary is our definitive love letter to the fans and we are dialling up the scale, production and sonic diversity to deliver an absolute juggernaut of a festival experience.”

Himesh Reshammiya will headline the Main Stage with a set featuring songs from across his career. Shilpa Rao will perform in the prime-time slot ahead of the finale, while Hariharan will take the stage alongside his son Akshay Hariharan.

Himesh Reshammiya stated, “I’m really happy to be performing at The Bollywood Music Project. It’s a great live celebration of Bollywood music, and I’m looking forward to bringing the audience an energetic and unforgettable evening with some of my biggest hits and lots of nostalgia.”

Shilpa Rao stated, “We are putting together a performance that is full of heart and high energy. We are looking forward to watching the audience leave the festival with a memory that stays with them for a very long time.”

The Main Stage will also feature Euphoria Band, which will perform alongside Vaishali Samant, Shalmali Kholgade and Abhay Jodhpurkar. Anu Malik will present a collaborative showcase with Babul Supriyo, Shahid Mallya and his daughters Anmol Malik and Ada Malik, featuring songs from across his career.

Anu Malik stated, “Sharing the stage for this special showcase alongside Babul Supriyo, Shahid Mallya and my daughters, Anmol Malik and Ada Malik, is an incredibly emotional moment for me. We are taking the audience on a journey through my composed melodies and cinematic songs that have defined generations of Indian music. It is a true celebration of family and the music that connects us all.”

Hariharan stated, “Music is a beautiful language that connects different generations, and sharing the stage with Akshay is a wonderful continuation of that journey. This performance is our way of bringing together timeless classical roots with a fresh, modern sound. It is a very intimate and proud moment for us, and we are excited to experience it live with the fans.”

Roop Kumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod will perform Sufi and romantic numbers during the afternoon, while Neeraj Shridhar will bring his popular pop tracks to the festival. Playback singer Anirudh Susuwaram will open the Main Stage.

The Second Stage will offer a mix of folk, semi-classical, indie and contemporary music. The line-up includes Rajasthani folk fusion artist Kutle Khan, semi-classical and folk singer Junaid Ahmed, Anjana Padmanabhan and indie-rock act Bombay Bandook. Jaan Kumar Sanu, Aseem, The Qurious Band and Retro2Metro will also perform as part of the Second Stage line-up.

Palash Sen stated, “Euphoria has always thrived on the raw love and energy of the fans who have stood by independent Hindi rock. Teaming up with brilliant voices like Vaishali Samant, Abhay Jodhpurkar and more allows us to bring our classic stadium anthems and brand new music to life with a fresh perspective. We are ready to hit the stage, have an absolute blast, and give the audience a Dhoomsday they won't forget”

The 10th anniversary edition will also include experiential zones and curated food and beverage kiosks as part of the festival set-up.

Tickets for the Bollywood Music Project 2026 will be available exclusively on District by Zomato. HSBC is the presenting sponsor, while Hero Vida, JBL India and Vijay Sales are the co-powered partners. Ticket prices will range from INR 1,499 to INR 14,999 across General Access, VIP and Lounge categories.

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