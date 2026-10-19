The court stated that the investor’s financial interests must be protected before the film can be commercially released.

The Bombay High Court has restrained the commercial release of Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, until its producer, Echelon Productions, secures the investment made by co-producer AND Movie Products LLP. The court has directed that the producer must provide financial security for the Rs 8.85 crores investment, along with 15% annual interest, before the film can be released commercially.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal starrer Tu Hai Meri Kiran release put on hold by Bombay High Court over Rs 8.85 crores dispute

The order was passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Amit Borkar after AND Movie Products LLP approached the High Court seeking interim protection of its contractual rights and financial interests in the film. The dispute centres on the substantial amount invested by the co-producer in the project and the need to safeguard its financial stake.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran was originally scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 23, 2026. However, with the court imposing conditions on its commercial release, the film’s theatrical rollout will remain on hold until the required financial security is provided.

While considering the matter, the court acknowledged the considerable time, effort and money that go into making a film. It also indicated that it did not intend to permanently prevent the movie from reaching audiences. However, the court emphasised the need to protect the interests of the primary investor before allowing the commercial release to proceed.

As a result, Echelon Productions will have to ensure that the co-producer’s investment, along with the applicable interest, is secured in accordance with the court’s directions. Until the financial requirements are met, the film cannot be commercially released.

The development puts the theatrical release of Tu Hai Meri Kiran on hold, with the next steps dependent on compliance with the High Court’s order. The case highlights the financial and contractual considerations that can arise between production partners when substantial investments are involved in a film project.

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More Pages: Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection

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