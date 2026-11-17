London Fog Watches, the American lifestyle brand owned by Iconix India, a joint venture between Iconix International and Reliance Brands, has announced a long-term partnership with actor Arjun Kapoor. He will serve as the face of the brand and its Co-Creative Director for Watches. Brandzstorm India Marketing, the brand's partner in India, will oversee the association, which aims to strengthen London Fog Watches' presence in the Indian market and expand its reach among consumers.

Arjun Kapoor partners with London Fog Watches as face of the brand and co-creative director

As Co-Creative Director for Watches, Arjun Kapoor will work with the London Fog Watches team on product design, creative direction and consumer initiatives. The partnership combines the brand’s design approach with Kapoor’s personal style and understanding of contemporary culture. It aims to bring a fresh perspective to the brand’s watch collections and strengthen their connection with consumers.

As part of the partnership, Arjun Kapoor will co-create a limited-edition watch collection with the London Fog Watches team. He will be involved in shaping its design, styling and overall aesthetic. The collection will reflect a combination of Kapoor’s personal style and the brand’s existing design approach, offering consumers a new range of watches developed through the collaboration.

The partnership comes as London Fog Watches looks to expand its presence in India through digital platforms, modern retail and major e-commerce channels. With Arjun Kapoor involved in both the creative and consumer-facing initiatives, the brand aims to widen its product range and strengthen its communication with consumers in India's growing lifestyle and fashion watch segment.

Commenting on the association, Ujjval Saraf, CEO and Founder of Brandzstorm India Marketing Pvt. Ltd., said, “We wanted this to be a partnership where Arjun Kapoor plays a meaningful role in shaping the brand, extending beyond a conventional celebrity association. His understanding of style, culture and the contemporary Indian consumer brings a valuable perspective to our creative and product direction,”

He further added, “His role as Co-Creative Director for Watches reflects our intent to bring that perspective into the products we develop and the way we connect with consumers. Our focus is to build London Fog Watches into a distinctive and aspirational brand in India, with a proposition that is relevant to how consumers shop, dress and express their individual style today.”

For Kapoor, the association provides an opportunity to contribute to the brand's products and creative decisions beyond his role in its promotional campaigns. Speaking about the partnership, the actor said, “I have always believed that personal style comes down to the details you choose to make your own. A watch is one of those details. What appealed to me about London Fog Watches was the brand’s classic design DNA and the opportunity to contribute to its products and creative direction, alongside how it connects with consumers,”

He further stated, “As Co-Creative Director for Watches, I look forward to bringing my personal aesthetic into the brand while staying connected to what London Fog Watches stands for. The limited-edition collection is an opportunity to translate that approach into something distinctive, considered and true to my style.”

The collaboration will also be supported by a wider campaign across digital, social media, retail and other consumer platforms. As the face of London Fog Watches, Kapoor will feature in the brand's campaigns and participate in initiatives aimed at increasing consumer engagement with its products.

Through the long-term association, London Fog Watches aims to combine its design identity with Kapoor's creative inputs and style perspective to build brand recognition and strengthen its position in the Indian market.

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