Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films bring the gripping story of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his landmark criminal trials to the big screen.

The much-awaited film Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is set to arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, the film is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. The announcement has heightened anticipation around the project, which explores the extraordinary journey of one of India’s most prominent public prosecutors.

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam to release on October 16

The release date was announced by the official Instagram page of Maddock Films. Sharing the update on social media, the production house wrote, “Ab hoga justice ka PRAHAAR on 16th October #PRAHAAR - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, in cinemas 16th October 2026.”

As suggested by its title, Prahaar will delve into the untold story of Ujjwal Nikam and his role in some of the most high-profile criminal trials in Indian history. The film is expected to revisit the legal battles surrounding major cases, including the 1993 Bombay Blasts and the 2008 Mumbai Train Attacks, while offering an insight into the demanding role of a public prosecutor handling cases of immense national significance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)



With Rajkummar Rao leading the cast, the film marks another compelling addition to the actor’s repertoire of character-driven stories. Wamiqa Gabbi, meanwhile, joins him in the Avinash Arun Dhaware directorial, adding further interest to the ensemble.

The film aims to explore not only the courtroom battles but also the personal and professional challenges faced by a prosecutor while seeking justice in cases that captured the attention of the entire nation. By focusing on Ujjwal Nikam’s perspective, Prahaar promises to offer audiences a dramatic look at the legal machinery and the people who become central to landmark cases.

With Maddock Films backing the project and Avinash Arun Dhaware at the helm, Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is now gearing up for its theatrical release. The film will hit cinemas across India on October 16, 2026, with the makers positioning it as a story about justice, conviction and the relentless pursuit of truth.

As the announcement aptly puts it, “Ab hoga justice ka PRAHAAR.”

Also Read: SCOOP: After Eetha, Maddock Films’ Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar also gets postponed

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