Anup Soni reacts to Ajay Devgn replacing him as Crime Patrol host, saying he is a fan of the actor and wishing the new season’s team well.

Anup Soni REACTS to Ajay Devgn replacing him as Crime Patrol host: “I am sure he will bring his own style and perspective”

Ajay Devgn is set to take over as the new host of Crime Patrol, marking his television hosting debut and ushering in a new phase for the long-running crime series. Actor Anup Soni, who remained closely associated with the show during his 11-year stint, has now reacted to Devgn stepping into the role.

Anup Soni REACTS to Ajay Devgn replacing him as Crime Patrol host: “I am sure he will bring his own style and perspective”

Speaking to Variety India, Soni said he remains grateful for his association with the franchise and the response he received from viewers over the years. “I don’t have much to say on this. I have had a long and very special association with Crime Patrol, and I am grateful for all the love and affection the audience has given me over the years,” he said.

Soni hosted Crime Patrol between 2010 and 2021 and became one of the most recognisable faces of the franchise. The series originally premiered in 2003 and went on to run for multiple seasons and more than 2,000 episodes, establishing itself as one of Indian television's longest-running crime-based programmes.

Devgn's entry marks a significant change for the franchise as the upcoming season, titled Crime Patrol 2026: Crime Ka Current Season, is set to return with a revamped presentation. The actor has already shot 15 episodes of the new season, which is scheduled to premiere on August 31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Reacting to the change in hosting, Soni spoke warmly about Devgn and recalled his previous professional association with the actor. “I am a big fan of Ajay Devgn and have also had the opportunity to share the screen with him in films like Prakash Jha’s Gangaajal and Apaharan. I am sure he will bring his own style and perspective to the show. I wish the team all the very best for the new season,” he said.

While Devgn begins a new chapter with the franchise, Soni is also looking ahead to his upcoming work. He revealed that he has a web series and a film lined up for release next month. “I have a web series and a film releasing next month, and they’re very different roles. I am hoping the audience will give me the same love and affection in these projects as they did in Crime Patrol,” Soni concluded.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Ajay Devgn to host Crime Patrol 2026, new season to premiere on August 31

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