Ahan Shetty’s next biggie, the action love story, Sanki, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai (of Rustom and Mission Raniganj fame), has been making waves since its launch announcement. Now, the film gets even more exciting as the gorgeous Medha Rana has landed the role of Ahan’s love interest. Medha was earlier seen in Border 2 (2026), where she was cast opposite Varun Dhawan.

EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 fame Medha Rana joins Ahan Shetty in Tinu Suresh Desai’s Sanki

A source told us, “After Border 2’s spectacular success, Medha waited to sign her next big venture. When the script of Sanki was narrated, she knew this was the big one she was looking for. For the last two months, Medha has been a part of intense preparations and numerous workshops to get into the skin of the character that she plays in Sanki.”

Medha joins Ahan and the rest of the unit in Bhopal. The source added, “Medha plays Ahan’s love interest in the film and the role is something she has always looked out for – it’s laced with romance, intensity and a big dose of action – in fact, that’s what the extensive prep has been all about.”

The source also said, “The casting of Ahan and Medha worked wonders in Border 2 even though they were cast alongside different actors. Now that they’re paired opposite each other, it’s nothing short of fireworks on screen.”

Sanki has gone on floors in Bhopal and is already one of the most anticipated action dramas to release in 2027. The first look of the film is expected to be out in the next few days.

Sanki is produced by We The People, Roaring River Productions and Pals & Peers Entertainment.

The interesting Border 2 connection

In Border 2, Ahan Shetty was paired opposite Anya Singh and he’s working with her in 1920: Cold Winter. With Medha Rana signing Sanki, Ahan now reunites with one more Border 2 co-star.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anya Singh bags Vikram Bhatt’s 1920: Cold Winter; reunites with Ahan Shetty after Border 2

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