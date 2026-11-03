While the pre-release heat of Ramayana is at an all time high, the exhibitors are already gearing up for the clash of titans during the Christmas season as Avengers: Doomsday is gearing up to take on King at the box office. According to reliable sources, Disney has already started booking screens for the superhero epic crossover film in India.

SCOOP: ‘King Akela Hi Kaafi Hai’! Shah Rukh Khan’s King seeks MORE screens than Avengers, Dune and Jumanji COMBINED this Christmas

"Disney is aiming to sign a strict contract, which promises a specified number of shows for their superhero saga on Christmas Day. The exhibitors too are bullish on the film, and are figuring out how to ensure fair showcasing to the Hollywood Biggie in the Holiday period," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

On the flip side, Pen Marudhar, too, has reached out to distributors to secure a wide release for King this Christmas. "King marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after three years, and the idea is to showcase the film on every possible screen. Pen Marudhar has reached out to exhibitors to ensure a wide release for King on December 24. They have asked them to work out a showcasing strategy that prioritises King over Avengers, Dune and Jumanji combined, as 'King Akela Hi Kaafi Hai'. It's going to be a war between Disney and Pen Marudhar, as both parties are determined to secure the widest possible showcasing," the source further told Bollywood Hungama.

The source concludes that all the exhibitors are prepared to spend their Christmas negotiating with the two distributors. While King is slated to release on December 24, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday is set for a December 17 opening all across. Keep your tubs of popcorn ready, as the scenario is set to go wild in the days to come with regard to showsharing all across the globe.

Also Read: Abhay Verma recalls “best day” of his life after sharing screen with Shah Rukh Khan in King

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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