A couple of weeks after the release and surprising box office performance of Haunted – Echoes Of The Past, director Vikram Bhatt and producer Anand Pandit announced that they would join hands for 1920: Cold Winter. A month later, in July 2026, it was reported that Ahan Shetty has signed the horror flick. And now, Bollywood Hungama has come across an interesting information about the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Anya Singh bags Vikram Bhatt’s 1920: Cold Winter; reunites with Ahan Shetty after Border 2

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Anya Singh, who became widely known after The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, has come on board as the female lead of the film. The makers were impressed by Anya’s screen presence and talent, and felt that she would be apt for the part. Anya is also excited as she has never attempted horror before in Bollywood.”

Interestingly, both Ahan Shetty and Anya Singh also shared screen space in this year’s super-hit war film, Border 2. While Ahan played the role of Lt Cdr Mahendra Singh Rawat, Anya was seen as his wife, Sudha Rawat. Hence, 1920: Cold Winter marks the second film in which Ahan Shetty and Anya Singh will be paired opposite each other.

As per reports, 1920: Cold Winter will go on floors in November this year. It will be the sixth film in the 1920 franchise. The series began with 1920 in 2008. It was directed by Vikram Bhatt and launched Adah Sharma and Rajniesh Duggal. While 1920 was average, the next film, 1920: Evil Returns (2012), was a semi-hit. It starred Aftab Shivdasani and Tia Bajpai and was directed by Bhushan Patel. 1920 London (2016), meanwhile, was directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and featured Sharman Joshi and Meera Chopra. Vikram Bhatt was involved with the second and third parts as writer and producer.

1921 (2018) was produced, written and directed by Vikram and it featured Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra. While 1920 London flopped at the box office, 1921 was an average grosser.

1920: Horrors Of The Heart (2023) was also directed by Vikram Bhatt and it was his first association with producer Anand Pandit. Starring Avika Gor and Danish Pandor, the horror flick performed decently at the box office.

Also Read: Anya Singh opens up about changing fashion views; says, “It’s such a generic thought to have, and women do that to other women as well”

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