The producer reveals that the first instalment has two different runtime versions and says the team is assessing whether an extended cut could be released.

Could Ramayana eventually expand beyond its planned two-part format? Producer Namit Malhotra has opened up about the possibility of a third instalment of the ambitious mythological saga, revealing that the project was initially envisioned as a trilogy before the makers decided to tell the story across two films. While no decision has been taken, Malhotra indicated that audience response could influence whether the team revisits the format.

Ramayana 3 on the cards? Namit Malhotra says makers may revisit plans after audience feedback

Speaking to international media during the film’s recent Los Angeles premiere, Malhotra said the original plan involved three parts, but the creative approach subsequently changed. He also left room for the possibility of further additions once the films reach audiences. “So we started out the film, we were going to make it in three (parts), then we decided to make it in two. We're still in the middle of filming, so you know, I'm not going to give any spoilers for anything - but you know, who knows the way, once we get all the response and all the feedback, we may sit back on the table and the drawing board and see if there is anything else that we want to add or subtract, depending on how the world has received it,” Namit said.

Malhotra also revealed that the makers currently have two versions of Ramayana: Part 1, each with a different runtime. The team is assessing audience feedback to determine whether one version can work for viewers worldwide or whether an extended cut could be considered. He went on to continue, “While we say that, we also have two different versions of the same film, but two different run times on one - on part one itself. So, depending on which way the next round of feedback goes, I'd love to not have to make two different versions. I'm sure Nitesh would also prefer that, that if you could just stick to one, one version for the world.”

#Ramayana Part 3🔥 So there is still a chance of 3rd Part confirm by Namit Malhotra🛐 Just look at the smile of Nitesh Tiwari 😭 #RanbirKapoor #Yash #SaiPallavi https://t.co/KwvKx7NbJt — Prof DK2 (@who_are_u07) November 3, 2026



Drawing a comparison with the extended editions of The Lord of the Rings, he added, “I mean, that we can also do. I think we have enough material to warrant a separate version within the same master version - we've got two different run times. So those are the kind of things that we're trying to assess, depending on how audiences really consume this.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1, subtitled Rise of a Legend, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Produced by Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations, the film features an original score by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. It is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, in standard and IMAX formats.

Also Read: Ramayana: Bombay High Court grants anti-piracy protection to Ranbir Kapoor starrer ahead of November 5 release

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