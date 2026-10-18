For many viewers, Addinath M Kothare has emerged as one of the biggest surprises in Nayyi Navelli. An unexpected twist in the story has made his character and performance stand out. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Addinath M Kothare spoke about the response to his role, the challenges of working on the film, his experience with Yami Gautam Dhar and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Addinath M Kothare reveals 2 out of 5 ACs on Nayyi Navelli sets were reserved ONLY for him: “My sweat was dripping through the prosthetics; andar se mera body melt ho raha tha!”

How has the response to your character in Nayyi Navelli been?

It's been amazing so far. I am quite overwhelmed with the response that I am getting for my character. It's a festive family entertainer, which has been aptly released during the festive season. Hence, it's lovely to be in this space right now.

The film has a Dussehra connection. Is that why the makers decided to release it during this festive period?

Absolutely. This is also why they fast-tracked the entire shoot. It was a very difficult film to make due to the VFX, fantasy elements, ensemble cast, songs, etc. Yet, it was a very well-planned and efficiently executed project. We started shooting in April, and here we are. So, it's amazing!

It's a passionately made film. The kind of detailing that has gone into it and the efforts taken by the team deserve special mention. Ravi Srivastava, who has worked on films like Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and Lion (2016), handled the production design of our film. Rishi Punjabi's cinematography is phenomenal. The whole team worked really hard. As for Aanand L Rai sir and Himanshu Sharma, they are master storytellers, as we all know (smiles).

Horror-comedy has become quite popular now, but you and your family have been pioneers in this genre. Your father, Mahesh Kothare, made the cult film Zapatlela (1993), followed by Pachhadlela (2004), on which you worked as an assistant director. You also acted in Zapatlela 2 (2013). What are your thoughts on returning to this genre?

(Laughs) Quite honestly, you can't plan or even predict these things. I feel blessed that I got a film in this genre. I am also fortunate that two of my films are releasing quite close to each other. While Nayyi Navelli is a fantasy centred around mythology, Ramayana is a historical.

How was your experience of working with Yami Gautam Dhar?

It was amazing. Despite being such a big star, she is very grounded and easy to talk to. She was also extremely helpful.

When you begin working on a film, you are still searching for your character, his body language, etc. Moreover, the film is set in Meerut, and I had to work a lot on the dialect, as I was the only non-North Indian actor on the set! Thankfully, I was somewhat familiar with the accent because of the films we watch. So, it wasn't completely alien to me. Also, in Mumbai, you get to hear the UP accent quite often.

Nevertheless, I had to work a lot on the dialect and other aspects of the character. On my first or second day of the shoot, Yami, Balaji Mohan sir and I were having a conversation. Yami cracked a joke, and I laughed. As I laughed, she stared at me for a moment and said, "Adi, this is Raja!" At that point, I was still trying to find the character. I knew I was close, but her observation helped push me in the right direction.

You had to wear extensive prosthetics, and a lot of VFX was also used for your scenes. How challenging was the experience?

That was the biggest challenge of the film. I was covered in prosthetics from head to toe. There were prosthetic patches on my face, including my forehead and the veins on my face and neck. From my neck to my toes, I was wearing a complete silicone prosthetic bodysuit. There were days when I had to wear it for 12 hours!

It used to take me four hours to get ready and another one-and-a-half hour to remove the prosthetics. Moreover, we were shooting in May! But the production and direction teams took great care of me. On the sets, we had these anaconda ACs. They consisted of an AC unit with huge tubes that would crawl all over the set, just like anaconda snakes. There were five such ACs in total. Whenever I wore the suit, two of those five anacondas were reserved exclusively for me (laughs)!

I remember that on the first and second days, I became so itchy that I simply couldn't bear it. Thankfully, the direction team asked me to take a break. I got out of the suit, and we began figuring out how to get rid of the itchiness and make it possible for me to wear the suit for longer durations. Slowly, through trial and error, we found a solution. Before putting on the suit, I would cover myself with Abzorb Dusting Powder. There would be a thick layer of powder, almost 2 cm, all over my body! On top of that, I would wear a sweatsuit, like the ones swimmers wear, and then the prosthetics. That made things easier, though it took us two days to figure it out.

Yet, there were challenges. One day, I was wearing the prosthetics and rehearsing with Yami. Suddenly, I noticed that the floor had become wet. I wondered, ‘Yeh paani kahan se aa raha hai?’ Then I realized that my sweat was dripping through the silicone prosthetics! Andar se mera body melt ho raha tha!

How many days did you have to shoot wearing the prosthetics?

We shot for around 50 days, out of which I wore the prosthetics for 20 days. I had to perform and get the emotions right while wearing that suit. Hence, it was a physically and mentally challenging process. But the production team was well-equipped to ensure that the actors were comfortable despite these challenges. That's the only reason I could pull it off.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez has a hilarious cameo in Yami Gautam Dhar’s Nayyi Navelli

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