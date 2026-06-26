Esha Deol gets candid about missing love after divorce; says, “I am currently missing, I love to be romantic”

Actor Esha Deol has opened up about life after her separation from businessman Bharat Takhtani, revealing that she misses having love and romance in her life. Despite going through the end of her marriage, the actor says her belief in love remains unchanged and she continues to hold on to the hope of experiencing it again.

Esha Deol gets candid about missing love after divorce; says, “I am currently missing, I love to be romantic”

Esha recently appeared on the Curly Tales podcast, where she candidly spoke about navigating her separation in the public eye. She and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation in 2024 after more than 11 years of marriage. The former couple continues to co-parent their two daughters while maintaining privacy around their personal lives.

Reflecting on how difficult it was to have such a personal chapter become public, Esha said, “That is something very personal. It’s between two individuals. And I think being in a profession that we are in, it’s open to public for order. So, I’m not the kind of person, nor is Bharat or his family to be so open about a lot of things. But at that moment, we were put there. And also it involves kids. You know, these are very sensitive places in life one has to trade to through very carefully. My family has always been very supportive of me through everything.”

The actor also addressed why the comments section on her social media posts has been disabled. According to Esha, the decision was taken by her team during a particularly emotional period when online reactions became overwhelming for her family.

“Currently my comments have been kept off. I have not, my team did it. They do because I’m not that good on social media but we just decided to because it got a bit too overwhelming at a time like which is so sensitive to our family.”

She further urged people to be respectful while interacting with public figures online, saying, “I think if we’re giving you accessibility through a platform, respect it. If you like something, like it.”

Speaking about her personal life, Esha admitted that romance is something she deeply misses today. “I think love and romance are the most important things in a person’s life, which I am currently missing. I love to be romantic. I am a complete rom-com person. I love love songs and I love love stories.”

Even after experiencing heartbreak and the end of her marriage, the actor insists her faith in love has not faded. “No, these things don’t change. Breakups happen. I have had boyfriends in the past whom I broke up with. These things happen, but that doesn’t dilute my ultimate idea of love.”

Esha also reflected on the enduring relationship shared by her parents, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, saying such unconditional love is difficult to find today. “That level of love doesn’t exist. I mean, I’ve seen it I think at the closest proximity. And there was dignity to it. There was respect in it. And there was unconditional love.”

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani got married in 2012 and announced their mutual separation in 2024 through a joint statement, stating that the well-being of their two daughters would remain their top priority as they move forward separately.

Also Read : Esha Deol calls “bhaiya” Bobby Deol “the finest actor today” after watching Bandar: “You are in the best form ever”

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