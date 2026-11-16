Abundantia Entertainment and One Entertainment Films have announced their upcoming film Kurla Boyz, a supernatural comedy-adventure set in Mumbai’s Kurla neighbourhood. The film will be directed by E. Niwas, known for films such as Shool and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, as well as series including Your Honor and Tanaav Season 2.

E. Niwas returns to feature films with Kurla Boyz, a supernatural comedy backed by Abundantia Entertainment

The story follows a street-smart young man from Kurla who falls in love with a girl from a family believed to be under a generations-old curse. Hoping to break it, he brings together his group of friends for an adventure involving love, friendship and supernatural encounters. The film aims to capture the everyday life, language and culture of the Mumbai neighbourhood through a comedy-driven narrative.

Speaking about the project, director E. Niwas said, “What draws me to Kurla Boyz is the unique world the film is set in. Kurla has a spirit and a rhythm that hasn’t really been explored on screen, and I wanted to capture that. At its core, this is a story about friendship, the kind where your friends will chase a ghost for you, and about the chaotic fun that comes with it. I am thrilled to be working with Abundantia Entertainment and One Entertainment Films to take this fun ride to the world.”

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Vikram Malhotra on the film’s setting

Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said the film was an attempt to connect with younger audiences through a story rooted in a distinct Mumbai setting.

“At Abundantia, we want to connect with young audiences through stories that speak in their voices, reach them impactfully and connect on their home turf. Kurla Boyz does exactly that. The setting is incredible. Kurla has a flavour like no other, and the film shows the city’s underbelly the way its residents see it: full of life, colour and heart. With E. Niwas at the helm and One Entertainment co-producing, we are excited to bring this unique story to audiences,” he said.

Kamal Kishor Mishra, Founder of One Entertainment Films, also shared his thoughts on the collaboration. “I am delighted to partner with Abundantia Entertainment and E. Niwas on Kurla Boyz. This is going to be a film that the youth audience will take up in big numbers, owing to its relatable themes as well as for its dialled-up entertainment,” he said.

The film’s script is ready, and casting is currently underway. The makers are expected to announce further details about the cast and production in the coming months.

Also Read: Vikram Malhotra on Abundantia Entertainment evolving their AI division aiOn into a standalone studio, “It is being shaped as a fully-integrated, total capability movie studio”

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