The sequel announcement came on Chhath, with a new promotional asset hinting at the return of the mysterious forces introduced in the first instalment.

Ektaa R Kapoor has officially announced The Vvaan 2, bringing the folklore fantasy franchise back for another chapter following the success of its first instalment. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in association with TVF, the sequel will see Kapoor reunite with the creative team behind the original film as they look to expand its supernatural world.

The Vvaan 2 officially announced: Ektaa R Kapoor reunites with TVF to expand folklore fantasy universe after first film’s success

The announcement was made on the occasion of Chhath, with the makers indicating that the next instalment will take the story beyond the events of the first film. Built around the mysterious forest of Vvaan, the original introduced audiences to a world shaped by a goddess, ancient beliefs and supernatural forces. Its blend of Indian folklore, mythology, mystery and adventure formed the foundation of a narrative that the makers now intend to develop into a larger universe.

The team is positioning The Vvaan 2 as the next step towards creating what it calls ‘The World of Vvaan’. Rather than limiting the project to a conventional sequel, the makers are looking to build on the mythology and storytelling possibilities established in the first film, potentially opening the door to further stories within the same world.

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The newly unveiled promotional asset offers an early hint at the direction of the sequel. It features a little girl chasing a butterfly, while mysterious forces appear to follow her. The visual takes an intriguing turn with the girl’s red eyes, recalling the climax of the first instalment and suggesting a connection to the supernatural elements that shaped its story.

For Ektaa Kapoor, the decision to revisit the property follows the audience response to a film that explored a relatively unusual space within commercial Hindi cinema. The sequel is expected to further develop the folklore and mythology introduced in the original, while retaining the elements that established its identity.

With Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF joining hands once again, The Vvaan 2 marks the next phase of the makers’ ambition to establish a folklore-based fantasy universe in Hindi cinema. Further details about the cast, storyline and release timeline are awaited.

Also Read: Karan Johar calls Sidharth Malhotra Bollywood’s ‘heartland hero’ after The Vvaan’s success

More Pages: The Vvaan 2 Box Office Collection

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