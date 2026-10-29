Disha Patani has ventured into the fashion business with the launch of her own clothing brand, DZ. The actress, who has often been associated with relaxed and oversized silhouettes, is bringing that aesthetic to her new label along with designs inspired by outer space and aliens.

Disha Patani turns entrepreneur, launches clothing brand DZ with oversized and space-inspired designs

The brand has gone live through its official website, offering a range of oversized and baggy outfits featuring graphic and space-inspired elements. DZ marks Patani's move into entrepreneurship after more than a decade in the film industry.

Disha Patani introduces DZ with new track

Alongside the clothing line, Patani has also unveiled a promotional track for DZ. The actress features in the accompanying video in an experimental look that includes bleached eyebrows and oversized outfits.

The styling reflects the aesthetic associated with the brand, with loose silhouettes and graphic elements taking centre stage. The space-inspired designs and alien references also form a recurring visual theme across the collection.

Patani has previously been seen favouring relaxed and oversized clothing in her off-duty appearances, and DZ appears to build on that personal style.

DZ focuses on oversized and offbeat fashion

The new label focuses on baggy silhouettes and designs aimed at those looking to experiment with casual fashion. Its collection incorporates motifs and graphics inspired by outer space, aliens and other unconventional themes.

With DZ, Patani is also bringing her personal interest in offbeat fashion into a business venture. The brand is currently available through its website, where customers can explore its collection.

The launch adds another dimension to Patani's career as she expands beyond acting and enters the fashion and lifestyle space.

Also Read: Disha Patani reflects on 10 Years in Bollywood; says, “I don’t want to be defined by one particular kind of role or image”

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