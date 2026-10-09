Disha Patani reflects on 10 Years in Bollywood; says, “I don’t want to be defined by one particular kind of role or image”

As Disha Patani completes 10 years in Hindi cinema, the actress is looking forward to exploring different genres and taking on more challenging roles. Reflecting on her journey so far, Patani says her biggest transformation has been personal, with a growing understanding of her craft and a desire to keep learning. As she enters the next phase of her career, she hopes to move beyond familiar roles and explore characters that challenge her as a performer.

Disha Patani reflects on 10 Years in Bollywood; says, “I don’t want to be defined by one particular kind of role or image”

Looking back at her debut in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Patani recalled how everything was new to her at the time. “When I did M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, everything was new to me. I was learning how a set works, how to face the camera, how to understand a character and how to take direction,” she said.

Describing herself as instinctive during those early years, the actress noted that she now has a better understanding of her work and feels more comfortable trusting her instincts. However, she remains conscious of the importance of learning and putting in consistent effort.

“I never want to reach a point where I feel like I know everything or that I can do something without putting in the work,” Patani said. She added that the uncertainty of approaching a new character is part of what keeps her engaged as an actor. “I think the bigger fear would be losing that curiosity.”

This curiosity is also shaping the kind of projects she wants to pursue in the coming years. Patani is interested in portraying characters with contradictions and depth, where physicality and glamour take a back seat to the story and the character. Psychological dramas, character-driven thrillers and action films featuring compelling roles are among the genres she hopes to explore.

As she begins her second decade in the industry, the actress also wants to collaborate with filmmakers from different backgrounds and work across languages and genres. She believes that experimenting with varied roles will allow her to continue growing as a performer.

“I don’t want to be defined by one particular kind of role or image,” she said, underlining her intention to move beyond a single screen identity.

On the professional front, Patani was last seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Awarapan 2. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut with the supernatural action-thriller The Portal of Force, marking another step in her efforts to explore opportunities beyond Hindi cinema.

Also Read : R Madhavan, Disha Patani and Shriya Saran join Akshay Kumar-Sajid Khan’s next comedy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.