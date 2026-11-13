Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in giving news about Akshay Kumar's much-awaited upcoming film, Mauja Hi Mauja. In September, we broke the news that comedy drama will be released in India by PVR INOX Pictures Limited. We also reported that the all-India distribution rights of the film have been sold for a healthy sum of Rs. 60 crores. Earlier, Mauja Hi Mauja was scheduled to be released on December 4 and the makers also toyed with the idea to bring it out in cinemas on November 27. But now producer Dil Raju has confirmed that Mauja Hi Mauja will release in February next year.

Dil Raju CONFIRMS that Akshay Kumar-starrer Mauja Hi Mauja will be released in cinemas in February 2027

Dil Raju is the distributor of the grand Diwali release, Ramayana, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. At the success meet of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer in Hyderabad, Dil Raju said, “Since all of you are from the Telugu media, we tend to give a little less coverage to Bollywood, right? Right now, we have a film with Salman Khan that is in its final stages of completion. It will release in March, during Eid. Similarly, we have completed a film with Akshay Kumar, which will release in February. Today, in Bollywood, SVCC (Sri Venkateswara Creations) is a major production house making films with two big superstars.” The film with Salman Khan is named Monster.

LATEST – Dil Raju on #SalmanKhan's #Monster release date! 🔥 “The film I'm making with Salman Khan will release during Eid in March 2027.” The biggest Eid blockbuster loading! 🥵🔥 https://t.co/xq1wfuIWdz — Sohail. (@BeingSohail__) November 13, 2026

About Mauja Hi Mauja

Besides Akshay Kumar, Mauja Hi Mauja also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, along with Cape of Good Films.

About Monster

Salman Khan will be seen in a rugged, macho avatar in Monster, as evident by his new look seen in public appearances and on season 20 of Bigg Boss. The superstar is joined in this film by Nayanthara and Muzammil Ibrahim. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Monster is presented by Dil Raju. It is a Sri Venkateswara Creations film, produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore and co-produced by Rafi Kazi.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna shares Goofy BTS clicks with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan as Mauja Hi Mauja shoot gets wrapped

More Pages: Mauja Hi Mauja Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.