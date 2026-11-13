Having recently concluded its stellar series featuring music directors, singers, songwriters and audio company owners, sharing unheard and eye-opening anecdotes about everything that went into creating some of the most iconic musical chartbusters, along with underrated gems, Komal Nahta's Game Changers is back with another exciting series.

Game Changers announces The Writer Series; Rajkumar Hirani, Javed Akhtar among featured writers

Staying behind the scenes, the series is now all set to explore, perhaps, one of the most essential elements in bringing a feature film to life: the writing. After all, what would a big motion picture or a web series look like if its writing wasn't up to the mark? Be it dissecting some of the most iconic lines, the most heartwarming scenes or the story as a whole, Game Changers with Komal Nahta: The Writer Series will bring together some of the most legendary pens of Indian cinema.

From the likes of Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi (Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, Dunki) to Javed Akhtar, the series will also feature key names like Niren Bhatt, who is making waves with his writing in the Maddock horror comedy universe (Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2), and Sriram Raghavan (Andhaadhun, Badlapur), among others.

From Juhi Chaturvedi, who has worked closely with Shoojit Sircar to create memorable scripts like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Piku, October and Gulabo Sitabo, to Rumi Jaffrey, whose screenwriting credits span over three decades, the series will also feature Karan Vyas, who has been making waves with his writing prowess on OTT through projects like Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Scoop and Made in India: A Titan Story, among others.

As has been the case with every edition so far, Komal Nahta will dive deep into engaging conversations with some of the brightest minds in the industry, who form the backbone not just of filmmaking but of the entertainment industry itself.

We are all set and rolling to witness yet another special series that promises a never-before-heard deep dive into the craft of writing, exploring everything from the germ of an idea to its eventual fruition on screen.

Also Read: Shaan recalls growing up in a musical family on Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Music Series: “ I was the weakest link to music in my family”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.