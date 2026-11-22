The film is announced on the occasion of Kartik Aaryan's birthday.

Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios announce new monster thriller Kaaliya starring Kartik Aaryan, set to release on May 5, 2028

Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios have announced Kaaliya starring Kartik Aaryan, produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke deSouza and Kartik Aaryan, and directed by Sandeep Modi. Announced on the occasion of Kartik Aaryan's birthday, the ambitious monster thriller is set to arrive in cinemas on May 5, 2028. With Kaaliya, Dharma Productions takes a next step into the relatively unexplored territory of monster thrillers in Hindi cinema.

Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios announce new monster thriller Kaaliya starring Kartik Aaryan, set to release on May 5, 2028

Rooted in the richness of Indian heartland mythology and folklore, Kaaliya brings a distinctly home-grown identity to a genre with universal appeal. Drawing from cultural narratives and beliefs that have travelled across generations, the film seeks to create a world that brings together the intrigue of monster storytelling with the familiarity of India's diverse cultural imagination.

For director Sandeep Modi, Kaaliya marks his first Hindi theatrical release, following his work on acclaimed series such as The Night Manager and Aarya. With this film, Kartik steps into an entirely new genre, headlining a project that brings together an unconventional cinematic world.

Kaaliya releases in cinemas on May 5, 2028.

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More Pages: Kaaliya Box Office Collection

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