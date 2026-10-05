The National Award-winning actor-filmmaker will headline the first project, which is in pre-production and expected to go on floors next year.

National Award-winning actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty is set to begin a new creative chapter. He will headline a Kannada sports drama, marking his first collaboration with Chidambaram, the filmmaker behind the blockbuster Manjummel Boys.

Rishab Shetty and Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram join forces for two films, starting with a Kannada sports drama

The sports drama is the first of two projects the pair have planned together. The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors next year. It will be produced by Shibu Thameens. The makers have not yet shared details of the second project.

The collaboration brings together two popular names regarded for rooted, emotionally resonant storytelling, each with a distinct voice of their own.

For Rishab Shetty, the film is a notable move as he continues to widen his slate across genres. Among his upcoming projects are Jai Hanuman and The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and now - the sports drama adds another space for him to explore, this time as both actor and storyteller. His work in the Kantara franchise, including the performance that won him a National Award, has established him as one of the more prominent creative names in Indian cinema.

An actor, writer and director, Rishab has regularly drawn on local culture and lived traditions in his work. Even as he experiments with new genres, he has stayed connected to the culturally rich narratives that have defined his journey so far.

Chidambaram, meanwhile, has built a space of his own with unconventional storytelling and an ability to create deeply human narratives. His association with Rishab brings together two creators who share an understanding of rooted storytelling, though how that shared sensibility translates into a sports drama remains to be seen.

While audiences are eagerly waiting to know more about this intriguing venture, details about the storyline, cast and crew are currently under wraps. The makers have said they will announce them soon.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty presents multilingual short film MAGICC; now streaming on YouTube

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