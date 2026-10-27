Ali Abbas Zafar wraps up shooting for Ahaan Panday-Sharvari starrer Beparwah; says returning to YRF feels like “coming back home”

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has wrapped up shooting for Beparwah, his upcoming romantic action-drama starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. The director announced the development on social media, sharing a behind-the-scenes video featuring pictures from the film’s sets in Punjab.

Ali Abbas Zafar wraps up shooting for Ahaan Panday-Sharvari starrer Beparwah; says returning to YRF feels like “coming back home”

In his Instagram post, Zafar reflected on the experience of making the film and returning to Yash Raj Films (YRF), where he previously directed Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. He wrote, “It’s a Film Wrap on BEPARWAH In Punjab , it’s been an incredible emotion Journey , coming back to direct for @yrf feels like coming back home ❤️. Thank you to the entire Cast and Crew of the Film , can’t wait to bring this to Theatres . Rab Rakha .”

Sharvari, who stars in the film alongside Ahaan Panday, reacted to the post with a comment that read, “Sir! ♥️🧿🥹🤞🏻”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar)

Beparwah marks Ahaan Panday and Sharvari’s first on-screen pairing

Beparwah brings Ahaan Panday and Sharvari together for the first time. The film marks another project for Panday following the attention he received for Saiyaara, while Sharvari continues to build her filmography with projects across genres.

The film’s title was announced by YRF along with a teaser poster, revealing its theatrical release date. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Zafar, the romantic action-drama is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 26, 2027.

Zafar’s association with YRF includes Sultan, starring Salman Khan, and Tiger Zinda Hai, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. With Beparwah, he returns to the production house for a new story that combines romance and action.

Also Read: 10 years of Sultan: Ali Abbas Zafar recalls Salman Khan agreeing to the film immediately; says, “It took him exactly 15 minutes”

More Pages: Beparwah Box Office Collection

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