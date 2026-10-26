The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly encountered a data security scare after confidential documents associated with more than 500 film titles were allegedly exposed through its e-Cinepramaan portal. The reported incident has raised concerns across the film industry regarding the protection of sensitive information submitted by filmmakers and production houses during the film certification process.

CBFC faces reported data security scare as confidential documents linked to over 500 films are allegedly exposed

According to reports, the documents remained accessible through digital archiving platforms for several days before the alleged exposure came to light. Although the actual film files were reportedly not leaked, the availability of confidential records has prompted questions about the security measures in place to protect filmmakers' intellectual property and commercially sensitive information.

The documents allegedly exposed include scripts of unreleased films, details of cuts and modifications recommended during the certification process, and other material associated with film submissions. The reported exposure of scripts is a particular concern for filmmakers, as the premature disclosure of storylines, plot developments and key scenes could affect projects before their theatrical or digital release.

Additionally, information about scenes that were marked for deletion or modification during the certification process could become publicly accessible. Such details may reveal creative decisions and aspects of a film that filmmakers intended to keep confidential until its release.

What Is the e-Cinepramaan Portal?

The e-Cinepramaan portal is the CBFC's online platform through which filmmakers and production houses submit applications for film certification before releasing their projects. The system facilitates the certification process by allowing applicants to share the required documents and information digitally.

The alleged exposure has raised concerns about the safeguards governing the information submitted through the portal. Filmmakers depend on confidentiality during the certification process, particularly when dealing with unreleased content and material that has not yet been made available to the public.

Distribution Agreements and Licensing Details Also Reportedly Exposed

Beyond scripts and censor-related documents, the alleged incident has reportedly involved private distribution agreements and licensing fee details connected to domestic and international film projects.

These records may contain commercially sensitive information, including revenue-sharing arrangements, intellectual property clauses and contractual terms negotiated between production houses, distributors and licensing partners. If such information becomes accessible to unauthorised parties, it could raise concerns about the confidentiality of business negotiations and agreements within the entertainment industry.

The reported incident has therefore brought attention to the need for stronger data protection measures for digital platforms handling sensitive film-related information. While the actual film files were reportedly not exposed, the alleged availability of confidential documents has raised questions about how such records are stored, accessed and protected.

The extent of the alleged exposure and its potential implications for the filmmakers and production houses concerned remain matters of concern, with the incident highlighting the importance of safeguarding intellectual property and confidential business information throughout the film certification process.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: After Obsession, CBFC imposes cuts on another adult Hollywood horror film, Clayface; 24 seconds of nudity, face-smashing scenes censored

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