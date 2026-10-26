The trend of re-releases began in 2024, a year when films like Rockstar (2011), Laila Majnu (2018), Tumbbad (2018), etc. did huge business in their second innings. Meanwhile, in 2025, Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) re-released and stunned the trade by collecting more than Rs. 40 crores, thus emerging as the biggest re-release success of all time. The trend has since died down, though last month, Avengers Endgame: Encore managed to put up impressive numbers. And now, one more classic is all set to return to cinemas – Mohra (1994)!

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar’s Mohra to CLASH with Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s Ramayana this Diwali; Gupt, Tridev, Yudh and Vidhaata re-releases also planned

Yesterday, Trimurti Films Pvt Ltd, the production house behind Mohra, uploaded a video on its YouTube channel confirming the film's re-release. Interestingly, the action entertainer will return to cinemas on November 6, during Diwali week. In other words, Mohra will clash with the much-awaited Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and others.

Mohra will be re-released by Deepinder Singh's Rimpy Films International in a 4K remastered version. The company's social media page has been sharing interesting updates about the re-release for several days. Through its Instagram Stories, Rimpy Films International has also confirmed plans to re-release other memorable films produced by Trimurti like Vidhaata (1982), Tridev (1989), Gupt (1994), Yudh (1985), etc.

The company further revealed that one of the cinemas screening Mohra will be Heera Talkies in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, the single-screen theatre will play Mohra in all four shows every day. As a result, it won't be screening Ramayana at all.

Meanwhile, Rimpy Films International has re-released Zora (2025), Rajiv Rai's latest directorial, this week. Incidentally, the film is also playing at Agra's Heera Talkies.

Mohra starred Naseeruddin Shah, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad, Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Poonam Jhawer. Originally released on July 1, 1994, the film was a blockbuster in cinemas thanks to its mass-appealing moments, ensemble cast, powerful performances and unforgettable music by Viju Shah.

With Mohra being remastered in 4K, watching it on the big screen promises to be a treat, especially for those eager to experience iconic songs like 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' and 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' in all their glory in cinemas. However, its clash with a mammoth film like Ramayana could result in limited showcasing. It remains to be seen how the clash plays out and whether Mohra manages to win the love and patronage of audiences in its second innings as well.

Also Read: Before Ranbir Kapoor, only THIS actor has played Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama in the same project

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