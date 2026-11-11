Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront of reporting developments surrounding the India release of Godzilla Minus Zero. In September, we spoke exclusively to Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy at PVR INOX Limited and CEO of PVR INOX Pictures Limited, who confirmed that the much-awaited Japanese film would release in India. On October 27, the social media handle of PVR INOX Pictures unveiled the poster of Godzilla Minus Zero. This marked the first official communication from the distribution company confirming the film's India release. Interestingly, the poster also carried the words 'Filmed for IMAX', hinting that the film would get an IMAX release in the country. We had also reported that Godzilla Minus Zero would most likely arrive on November 20, as Ramayana has a two-week exclusivity across all 35 IMAX screens in India.

EXCLUSIVE: Godzilla Minus Zero to FINALLY release in India on November 20; PVR INOX Pictures’ Nayana Bijli confirms IMAX release

Now, Bollywood Hungama has received confirmation of the November 20 release date. In an exclusive conversation, Nayana Bijli, Lead – Distribution, Licensing & Content Acquisition, PVR INOX Pictures Limited, confirmed that Godzilla Minus Zero will indeed release in India on November 20.

Nayana Bijli is currently gearing up for the release of I Play Rocky and Wildwood this Friday, November 13. She told Bollywood Hungama, “We have a busy November and December. Godzilla Minus Zero is releasing on November 20. The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping also arrives in cinemas on the same day. We are also releasing Victorian Psycho, Above The Below, Eetha, and many other titles of different genres and languages. It's just very exciting that almost every week, we have a significant PVR INOX Pictures release!”

When asked whether Godzilla Minus Zero would also be released in IMAX, she confirmed, “Yes, Godzilla Minus Zero will be released in IMAX. The Hunger Games releases on the same day and it will also have a release in IMAX.”

Nayana Bijli further stated, “I am especially excited about Godzilla Minus Zero, especially after learning about how it's been received all over the world. Hence, it can be really interesting to see how it unfolds here.”

Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with queries from Indian fans of Godzilla Minus Zero, eagerly asking when the Japanese monster film would finally arrive in cinemas.

Acknowledging the tremendous curiosity among fans, Nayana Bijli said, “Yes, we did see a lot of feedback on social about when it's coming. So, I am happy to announce that it's coming soon (smiles).”

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