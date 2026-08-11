An exhibition called Big Cine Expo is held every year where theatre owners, design consultants, equipment manufacturers, system integrators, project management professionals, and industry stakeholders come together to celebrate cinema and the exhibition sector. One major highlight of the expo is the presentation of exclusive footage from an upcoming film. And at this year’s edition of Big Cine Expo, attendees will get a chance to watch exclusive glimpses of arguably the most awaited film of the year – Ramayana! The period epic stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta and others.

BREAKING: EXCLUSIVE footage of Ramayana to be screened at Big Cine Expo 2026, Chennai; Rakesh Roshan to receive Special Achievement Award

The Big Cine Expo 2026 will be held on August 18 and 19 in Chennai, and the Ramayana glimpse preview will take place on the first day. Attendees will be strictly prohibited from using their mobile phones or recording any part of the presentation. This is because the team will showcase visuals from the film that have not yet been revealed to the public. Members of the organizing team will also be stationed inside the screening area to ensure that no one records the footage or clicks any pictures or videos during the presentation.

However, the film’s actors, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, will not be present at the Big Cine Expo. Instead, Parminder Chadda, Technical Head at Prime Focus, will present the exclusive Ramayana footage.

In the 2024 edition of Big Cine Expo, Atlee shared exclusive glimpses of the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John (2024). A year before that, Boney Kapoor showed some scenes from his acclaimed film Maidaan (2024), while in 2022, exciting scenes from the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra (2022) were shown to the attendees.

Big honours at IMAX Big Cine Awards

On the same day, August 18, the IMAX Big Cine Awards 2026 will also take place. Blockbuster filmmaker Rakesh Roshan will be felicitated with the Special Achievement Award. Meanwhile, Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, run by Vishek Chauhan, will be honoured with the Best Single-Screen Theatre of the Year Award. Vishek Chauhan is well-known in industry circles for his no-holds-barred and headline-grabbing views on cinema exhibition and the box office, and has also recently turned author.

Roopbani Cinema will share the honour with Mukta A2 Bharatmata in Lalbaug, Mumbai. The heritage single-screen theatre, which has been an important destination for Marathi and regional cinema since 1941, remained shut for a few years before reopening earlier this year on March 24. The revamped theatre now boasts Dolby Surround Sound, 2K laser projection and upgraded seating options, including recliners and sofas.

AMB Cinemas, City Pride, Roongta Cinemas, Rajhans Cinemas, Connplex Cinemas, Starline Cinemas and several other cinemas and exhibition chains will also be honoured across various categories at the awards.

Also Read: Nagarjuna praises Ramayana: Part 1 trailer; says, “I really liked Yash and Ranbir Kapoor”

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