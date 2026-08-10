One of India’s biggest superstars, Ajay Devgn is all set to bring stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation through Crime Patrol 2026 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

CONFIRMED! Ajay Devgn to host Crime Patrol 2026, new season to premiere on August 31

Ajay Devgn’s commanding on-screen presence and resolute voice will take viewers through stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation. Through the recently released promo, the actor communicates directly with viewers and urges them not to be consumed by fear and with the realities of today but to exercise more caution; he also promises to be a guide to them through this journey, assuring them, “Main rahunga aapke saath”

Ajay Devgn said: “Coming together with a show like Crime Patrol feels like a responsibility to my fans and viewers. The show has built a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers, encouraging them to become more vigilant about the people around them and who they interact with and trust. As we bring to the forefront some of the stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation, I hope and believe that I can help and guide audiences to navigate them with caution rather than fear.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season will premiere on Monday, August 31, 2026 at 10:30 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn replaces Anup Soni as Crime Patrol host; has shot 15 episodes: Report

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