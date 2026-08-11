EXCLUSIVE: The Odyssey’s historic IMAX run faces first major change; The End Of Oak Street gets 2 prime slots; Nolan film gets discounted IMAX pricing for FIRST time; Spider-Man joins Rs. 149 Tuesday offer

Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported that The Odyssey continues to remain rock-solid at the box office despite the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Christopher Nolan-directed film has collected Rs. 166.89 crores in 24 days, of which a huge Rs. 74.21 crores has come from IMAX screens. The film, which released on July 17, has enjoyed exclusive access to IMAX shows ever since, thanks to its historic response. However, from Friday, August 14, The Odyssey will begin sharing IMAX shows with the Anne Hathaway-starrer, The End Of Oak Street.

EXCLUSIVE: The Odyssey’s historic IMAX run faces first major change; The End Of Oak Street gets 2 prime slots; Nolan film gets discounted IMAX pricing for FIRST time; Spider-Man joins Rs. 149 Tuesday offer

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The End Of Oak Street is a big-scale film and also features dinosaurs. Hence, it’ll make for a great watch in IMAX. It is being released by Warner Bros, which also distributed Universal Pictures’ The Odyssey in India. Since the same team is handling both films, it has become easier to divide the shows between the two.”

The source continued, “Warner Bros has asked IMAX theatres to play The End Of Oak Street in two prime slots, while the remaining three or four shows can be allotted to The Odyssey.”

The source further said, “In normal screens, the distribution team has been very reasonable with its demands. Keeping in mind that two major Hindi films, Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2, will also release on August 14, they have asked for just two shows in three-screen theatres and three shows in cinemas with four screens or more. Meanwhile, in IMAX and 4DX, they have asked for two shows.”

Spider-Man, Odyssey benefit from discounts

Meanwhile, both The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are expected to record strong collections today, August 11, thanks to the Tuesday ticket offer. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently in its second week. Last Tuesday, Sony had opted out of the discounted pricing as the superhero film was enjoying a blockbuster run at the box office.

The momentum continues this week, but audiences can now watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day at reduced ticket rates. Tickets for regular shows are available for just Rs. 149 or Rs. 199, while PXL tickets are being sold for Rs. 249.

The Odyssey, meanwhile, has been part of the Tuesday offer on regular screens in the previous weeks. However, for the first time since its release, its IMAX shows have also come under the discounted Tuesday pricing. Most cinemas are selling IMAX tickets today in the range of Rs. 299 to Rs. 499. The reduced rates have led to extraordinary occupancy for the IMAX version of the Christopher Nolan-directorial.

Also Read: The Odyssey stays rock-solid despite Spider-Man: Brand New Day; collects Rs. 166.89 cr in 24 days; IMAX contributes HUGE Rs. 74.21 cr

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.