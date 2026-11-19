BIG BREAKING: Ramayana ticket prices SLASHED from November 20; here’s how much you’ll have to pay for 2D, 3D and IMAX versions

The much-awaited Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta and others, is enjoying tremendous word of mouth. As a result, the film continues to sustain well at the box office even after the holiday and festive period has ended. However, a section of moviegoers stayed away from cinemas because they felt the ticket prices were too high. There's good news for these audiences. From tomorrow, November 20, moviegoers will be able to watch Ramayana at more affordable ticket rates.

BIG BREAKING: Ramayana ticket prices SLASHED from November 20; here’s how much you’ll have to pay for 2D, 3D and IMAX versions

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The cinemas have been informed that from tomorrow, November 20, they no longer need to charge Blockbuster or even Popular ticket rates for Ramayana. Instead, they can sell tickets at Regular Weekend rates for both 2D and 3D versions. However, for the 3D version, cinemas will have to add the applicable 3D charges to the ticket price.”

The trade source continued, “However, IMAX and other special formats will continue to be priced higher, as there's tremendous demand to watch Ramayana in these formats. Accordingly, on Friday, November 20, theatres have been asked to charge Popular Weekend rates for IMAX and other special formats. On Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22, however, cinemas will have to charge Blockbuster Weekend rates for these premium formats.”

Some cinemas also confirmed that the Tuesday offer, under which tickets are sold at discounted rates, is expected to be applicable on November 24 as well. However, the trade source clarified, “Nothing has been confirmed yet on this front. The makers and distributors will take a call in a few days and inform the theatres accordingly.”

As of Wednesday, November 18, Ramayana has amassed a staggering Rs. 799.59 crores nett at the Indian box office across all languages. Interestingly, the film is now just Rs. 41 lakhs away from entering the coveted Rs. 800 crore nett club.

Also Read: SCOOP: Ramayana’s BLOCKBUSTER run creates IMAX show-sharing hurdles for Godzilla Minus Zero; The Hunger Games may skip IMAX release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.