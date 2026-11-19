Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff are reportedly among several Bollywood actors who have approached the Mumbai Police seeking additional security amid growing concerns over threats to film personalities. According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the police are currently examining the applications and considering X-category security for some celebrities. However, no final decision has been taken so far.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff seek security cover amid threats; Mumbai Police considers X-category protection

The move comes after a series of alleged threats and security-related incidents involving prominent names from the film industry. The recent firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area has further heightened concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities. Several actors have reportedly approached the authorities, seeking protection in view of the developments.

According to sources in the Security and Protection Branch of Mumbai Police, the applications are currently under scrutiny. A police officer reportedly stated that X-category security is one of the options being considered. Before taking a decision, the authorities will assess the nature of the threats, verify their credibility and evaluate the potential risks faced by each individual. The level of protection will be determined based on these assessments.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan and other actors reportedly receive threats

Ayushmann Khurrana had reportedly received a threat, following which Bengaluru-based IT professional Vaibhav Mishra was arrested. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have allegedly received threats from pro-Khalistan elements, adding to the concerns surrounding the safety of prominent film personalities.

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff's car has also brought the issue of celebrity security into focus. Other Bollywood actors who have reportedly received threats include Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tusshar Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

Investigating agencies are also examining the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's network and other criminal elements in these incidents. The names being looked into include Babbar Khalsa-linked elements, Anil Pandit, Harry Boxer and Goldy Dhillon. However, investigations into their alleged connections and possible roles are still underway.

What is X-category security?

X-category security generally involves two armed security personnel being assigned to protect an individual. However, the actual security arrangement can vary depending on the threat assessment and recommendations made by the concerned security agencies.

For now, Mumbai Police is reviewing the applications submitted by the actors and assessing their individual security requirements. The authorities will decide whether additional protection is necessary and determine the appropriate level of security based on the findings.

As of now, no official order has been issued granting X-category security to Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff or any other actor. The applications remain under consideration.

Also Read : Sooraj Barjatya reveals Ayushmann Khurrana was his only choice for Yeh Prem Mol Liya; says, “Ayushmann has a point of view and he expresses it with such simplicity”

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