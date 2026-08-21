Singer Shaan recently spoke about how his approach to health and lifestyle has changed with age, revealing that he has cut down on drinking and made other changes to his routine. Shaan discussed the subject during an appearance on Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers: The Music Series. In the conversation, the singer reflected on his younger years, when he could party and perform the next day without worrying about recovery.

Shaan on cutting down drinking in his 40s: “Zindagi aapko parhez karna sikha deti hai”

“I used to proudly say, ‘I’m partying today and singing tomorrow. Nothing will happen. Voh bhi koi daur tha, yeh bhi koi daur hai. Woh bhi koi aur tha, yeh bhi koi aur hai,’” Shaan said.

The singer explained that his priorities have changed as he has entered his mid-40s. He admitted that recovery is no longer as easy as it once was and said he has become more careful about his choices. “Mid-forties, you realise that recovery is not that easy. I’ve cut down on a lot of things. If I go to parties, I control my drinking, and if I have a schedule the next day, I, of course, don’t drink at all,” he shared.

Shaan also revealed that he has reduced his consumption of cold drinks. Summing up how age has influenced his lifestyle, he said, “Zindagi aapko parhez karna sikha deti hai.”

The singer is known for songs such as 'Tanha Dil,' 'Musu Musu Hasi' and 'Jab Se Tere Naina,' and has remained active in the music industry across multiple generations.

The latest episode of Game Changers: The Music Series focuses on Shaan’s journey, with the singer discussing his career, changing lifestyle and experiences in the music industry.

Also Read: Shaan recalls growing up in a musical family on Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Music Series: “ I was the weakest link to music in my family”

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