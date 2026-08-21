The actress-turned-politician argued that the song should be viewed as a work of art and a symbol of the freedom struggle.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to veteran actress Sharmila Tagore’s comments on ‘Vande Mataram’, after the latter expressed reservations about the song being considered as the National Anthem of India. Sharmila Tagore, while speaking to ANI, discussed the religious references in the song and said that the first two stanzas could be viewed differently.

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sharmila Tagore over ‘Vande Mataram’ remarks: “How can you reduce such a great piece of art to mere religious practice”

Kangana Ranaut shared a video featuring Sharmila Tagore’s interview on Instagram and responded to the veteran actress’s perspective. While acknowledging Tagore’s reservations, Kangana argued that the references in poetry and art should not necessarily be interpreted as literal religious practices.

"I appreciate that Sharmila ji has spoken about her reservation on Vande Mataram, but I am shocked as an artist how can her views on art/poetry can be so limiting and contrived, in any poetry or song words are metaphors, a poet or artist uses all kinds of imaginations draws unbelievable parallels to bring about the desirable effect, Vande Matram is the spirit of freedom struggle Bankim Chandra ji is compelling the nation to awaken the Shakti within, how can you reduce such a great piece of art to mere religious practice," Ranaut wrote.

Kangana also referred to Swami Vivekananda’s famous emphasis on strength and used it to explain her interpretation of the word ‘Shakti’. She added, "Vivekananda famously said I need youth who are made of iron, bones of steel and veins in which runs thunderbolt, he was not giving weather forecast, he was simply demanding Shakti to rise, please come out of Hindu Muslim mindset even if we believe in one God doctors also call power Shakti, let's embrace each other like our own, I absolutely love you and don't mind a crushing hug like you always give me."

Meanwhile, recalling the statement Sharmila Tagore had made to ANI, the latter had said, “My point of view is that there are many religious people who believe in one single God, not many Gods. In 'Vande Mataram', there is a stanza which says that many Gods are mentioned in 'Vande Mataram'.” She further said, "It is difficult for those who believe in one religion to say, 'Vande Kali, Vande Durga'. Therefore, if we take all the religious people in India together, the first two stanzas are very good."

The exchange comes amid discussions around ‘Vande Mataram’, which was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and became closely associated with India’s freedom movement. While Sharmila Tagore focused on the song’s religious references, Kangana highlighted its metaphorical and artistic dimensions, describing it as an invocation of strength and the spirit of resistance.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi temples in Mumbai, shares pictures

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