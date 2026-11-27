Ananya Panday has expressed concern over the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly when it involves the unauthorized use of an individual's identity. While acknowledging that AI has become an integral part of everyday life and can make certain aspects of filmmaking more efficient, the actor believes that the technology should not replace human talent or be used without consent.

Ananya Panday talks about AI-generated deepfakes and fake endorsements; says, “We have to put our foot down against non-consensual AI use”

In an exclusive conversation with HT City, Ananya spoke about the growing use of AI and the importance of establishing boundaries around it. The 28-year-old actor was granted interim protection of her personality rights by the Bombay High Court earlier this month after approaching the court against the unauthorized use of her identity. The concerns included sexually explicit deepfake images, fake endorsements and AI chatbots impersonating her.

Speaking about the growing presence of the technology, Ananya said, "AI is obviously a reality we are dealing with. It is funny to say the word 'reality' when it is 'artificial', but it is something we all have to accept; it is a part of our lives."

The actor also acknowledged that AI has made certain technical processes on film sets easier, particularly when it comes to sound editing. Explaining how the technology has helped reduce the time spent on correcting technical issues, she said, "Things we would have to earlier take retakes for constantly, due to maybe disturbance... with AI, that has sped up. Cleaning it up is quicker. But when it comes to Al replacing people... that's when it becomes scary. I personally don't feel AI can ever take over human emotion."

However, Ananya believes that the growing use of AI also calls for greater accountability, especially when the technology is used to create misleading or degrading content involving individuals without their permission. Emphasising the need to take a stand against such practices, she added, "I don't know what is going to happen in the long run, but we have to put our foot down, especially when it is non-consensual, and AI is used against a person to degrade them, or show something that is not true."

Meanwhile, Ananya is set to return as Bella Choudhary in the second season of her show Call Me Bae. Talking about reprising the character and how audiences will see her journey progress, the actor said, “People are going to see a version of my character that is constantly evolving and growing, and that’s how it should be as time passes."

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, co-starring Lakshya. The film was released in theatres earlier this year.

Also Read : Ananya Panday takes centre court as Gurfateh Pirzada and Vihaan Samat compete for her attention in Call Me Bae 2 poster

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