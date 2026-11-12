A property dispute involving Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Jalsa bungalow in Mumbai has come to light. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the superstar's sister-in-law, Ramola Bachchan, has challenged a gift deed executed in 1993, through which ownership of the property was transferred to Jaya Bachchan.

SHOCKING: Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa at centre of family DISPUTE; sister-in-law Ramola challenges gift deed transferring iconic bungalow to Jaya Bachchan

Ramola, the wife of Amitabh's brother Ajitabh Bachchan, has reportedly filed multiple complaints with registration authorities over the past seven months. She claims that she was neither aware of nor had consented to the transaction. The matter is currently under examination by the authorities.

As per Mumbai Mirror, Jalsa was originally recorded in Ramola's name before being transferred to Jaya's name. The dispute resurfaced following alleged attempts to remove Ramola's name from the government's Property Card and replace it with Jaya's. Interestingly, while records of Kapol Housing Society reportedly show Jaya as the owner, the Property Card continues to carry Ramola's name.

The report further states that questions have been raised about the manner in which the 1993 gift deed was executed. According to the complaints, the document was prepared on plain paper without stamp duty being paid at the time and allegedly did not have witnesses. Ramola has also questioned its subsequent registration and regularization under the Abhay Yojana scheme.

The matter has now reached the office of the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Andheri. Confirming receipt of the complaint, Deputy Registrar Faiyaz Mulani told Mumbai Mirror that a hearing had been initiated and the other parties had been asked to submit their responses.

Jalsa, one of Mumbai's most famous celebrity residences, has been associated with Amitabh Bachchan for decades. Jalsa was originally named Mansa and was owned by producer N C Sippy. As per reports, it is said that it was given to Amitabh Bachchan as remuneration for his 1982 film, Satte Pe Satta. The superstar has previously spoken about purchasing, selling and later reacquiring the property.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan did not respond to Mumbai Mirror's queries. Jaya Bachchan could not be reached, while a spokesperson for Abhishek Bachchan declined to comment, describing it as an internal family issue.

The allegations remain disputed, and the authorities are yet to determine the validity of the documents and ownership-related claims.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan opens up about discomfort in hand amid KBC 18 absence: “I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand I use for writing”

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