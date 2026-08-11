Akshay Kumar is set to begin filming his alien thriller Samuk, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, on August 23, 2026, in London, Variety India has learned exclusively.

Akshay Kumar’s alien thriller Samuk to begin London shoot on August 23

The production is expected to unfold largely on British soil, with roughly 90 per cent of the shoot taking place in London and the remaining portion filmed in Mumbai. The makers are planning a single, continuous schedule rather than splitting the shoot across multiple legs.

Samuk brings Kumar and Shah together once again, extending a partnership that has previously produced Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng and Action Replayy. This time, however, the duo is venturing into alien thriller territory, a genre that has rarely been explored in mainstream Indian cinema.

Kanishk Varma is directing Samuk, which was earlier unveiled as an ambitious alien survival thriller. The project has drawn in notable international technical talent, including creature effects specialist Alec Gillis and action specialist Luke Tumber.

Gillis has previously lent his expertise to major creature-driven franchises such as Alien and Predator, while Tumber brings experience from action-heavy international productions. Their presence signals the film’s heavy focus on creature design and large-scale action sequences.

Concentrating the bulk of the shoot in London forms a key part of the film’s production strategy, with the city serving as the primary backdrop while the remaining locations account for a smaller portion of filming.

Samuk is being developed as a theatrical release and is currently slated to hit screens in 2027. With the London leg of the shoot beginning August 23, the project will officially enter principal photography, marking a fresh, genre-defying chapter in the Kumar-Shah collaboration.

Also Read: SCOOP: Akshay Kumar to play Rajesh Khanna in Farhan Akhtar and Neeraj Pandey’s R D Burman biopic

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