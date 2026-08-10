Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Akshay Kumar is reuniting with director Neeraj Pandey on the R D Burman biopic. The report also confirmed that it's an extended cameo for the Khiladi in this film, which features Farhan Akhtar in the titular role of R D Burman.

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar to play Rajesh Khanna in Farhan Akhtar and Neeraj Pandey’s R D Burman biopic

And now, Bollywood Hungama has an exciting and exclusive update for all Akshay Kumar fans. According to reliable sources, Akshay Kumar has signed on to play the part of Superstar Rajesh Khanna in the R D Burman biopic. "The dynamic of Rajesh Khanna and R D Burman was special, and the makers are looking to recreate this on the screen. And the obvious choice to play the part is Akshay Kumar, given the family equation he shares with Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also revealed that Akshay is excited to play the role of his father in law in the film. "Akshay is a big Rajesh Khanna fan, and was extremely fond of the yester-year superstar, who also happens to be his father in law. He has allotted 10 days to shoot for the film, which goes on floors in October 2026," the source tells us further.

The R D Burman biopic is directed by Neeraj Pandey with Excel Entertainment as the producer. The makers are aiming to cast many other actors to play key roles from the era gone by.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar announces 18th International Kudo Tournament, to be held in Ahmedabad on November 15

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