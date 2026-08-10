Ajay Devgn has reportedly shot 15 episodes as Crime Patrol host, with his continuation dependent on audience response and TRPs. Rajesh Tailang will also host.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to take on a new television role as the host of the long-running crime series Crime Patrol, replacing Anup Soni. The actor has already shot 15 episodes of the upcoming season, although his association with the show beyond those episodes will depend on how audiences respond to his stint and the ratings it generates.

Ajay Devgn replaces Anup Soni as Crime Patrol host; has shot 15 episodes: Report

According to a report by IANS, Devgn's continuation as host has not been finalised. The report quoted a source saying that the makers will assess the audience response and TRPs before deciding whether he will front the remaining episodes. “Ajay Devgn has currently shot for 15 episodes. Whether he will continue with the rest of the series depends upon the audience's reaction and the numbers,” the source said.

The upcoming season will also feature actor Rajesh Tailang, who has reportedly been brought on board to host additional episodes. However, the exact number of episodes Tailang will host has not yet been decided. That decision is also expected to depend on the reception to Devgn's episodes.

Devgn's involvement with Crime Patrol comes after the actor shared a cryptic video on social media on Sunday, hinting at a revelation that had left him stunned. While the video did not directly mention the crime series, his words have since gained attention in the context of his reported television debut as the show's host.

In the video, Devgn said, “Sometimes, there are things that bother us from the inside. And today, there is a truth before us that I am stunned by. I will bring it to you soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The actor did not reveal further details about what he was referring to at the time.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s birthday wish for Kajol is peak married-best-friend energy! Check post here!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.