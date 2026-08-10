A.R. Rahman’s son A.R. Ameen suffered minor injuries after his car collided with a cab in Chennai. He was treated and discharged from the hospital.

A.R. Rahman’s son and singer A.R. Ameen sustained minor injuries after the luxury car he was travelling in collided with a cab in Chennai during the early hours of Monday, according to a report by IANS. Ameen was travelling with a friend at the time of the accident. Both were taken to a private hospital for medical attention and were subsequently discharged.

A.R. Rahman’s son injured in car accident in Chennai, discharged from hospital: Report

Reportedly, the accident took place at around 3:30 a.m. as Ameen and his friend were travelling towards Guindy along Jawaharlal Nehru Road. The collision reportedly occurred near Olympia Tech Park when a cab entered the main road from a side road.

The impact resulted in both vehicles being damaged, while Ameen and his friend suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a private hospital, where doctors examined them and provided the necessary treatment. Police have confirmed that their injuries were not serious and that both were later discharged.

A passenger who was travelling in the cab was also injured in the collision. The passenger was taken to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital for treatment and was subsequently discharged.

At present, there have been no reports of life-threatening injuries among those involved in the accident. The circumstances surrounding the collision are, however, being investigated by the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW).

The police are examining the sequence of events to determine how the cab entered Jawaharlal Nehru Road and whether factors such as speed contributed to the accident. Investigators are also expected to review CCTV footage recorded by cameras installed around the accident spot. Statements from the drivers and occupants of both vehicles will also form part of the investigation.

The accident took place during the early morning hours, when traffic on the arterial road was relatively light. Jawaharlal Nehru Road, also known as the Inner Ring Road, is one of Chennai’s major traffic corridors and connects several residential and commercial areas across the city.

A.R. Ameen is the son of Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and has established himself as a singer and performer. He has worked on several musical projects and has also performed alongside his father at concerts and other musical events.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing is continuing its enquiry to establish the exact cause of the collision and determine whether any traffic violations played a role in the accident.

Also Read: AR Rahman to make Carnegie Hall debut at Naad Festival 2027 alongside Kaushiki Chakraborty

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