Kajol celebrated her 52nd birthday with heartfelt wishes from Ajay Devgn and Tanishaa, while also sharing her first birthday gift.

Actor Kajol is celebrating her 52nd birthday today, August 5, and the special occasion was marked by heartfelt wishes from her husband Ajay Devgn and sister Tanishaa Mukerji. The actor also gave fans a glimpse of how she began her birthday, revealing the first gift she received.

Ajay Devgn’s birthday wish for Kajol is peak married-best-friend energy! Check post here!

Ajay Devgn shares a montage of their happiest moments

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's birthday with a montage featuring clips from their interviews together. The video captured several light-hearted moments, with Kajol laughing throughout. Sharing the video, Ajay wrote, "Turns out my best jokes have had the same audience all these years ❤️ Happy birthday, @kajol."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

While Kajol did not respond in the comments section, she acknowledged the post by liking it.

Tanishaa posts an unseen throwback

Joining the birthday celebrations, Tanishaa shared a throwback photograph of herself and Kajol enjoying a candid laugh together. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "My darling Kaddy may we always be laughing through life! Happy Birthday my beautiful sis. Love you!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji)

Kajol starts her birthday with a fitness gift

Kajol also shared an update on her Instagram Stories, revealing what she called the "first and most useful gift of the day."

The actor posted a picture of two black dumbbells placed on a gym floor and wrote, "First and most useful gift of the day #birthdayvibes grammar is forgiven today since it's the #specialday."

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has a busy slate ahead following the success of Raid 2. The actor will next be seen in Dhamaal 4 and is also gearing up to reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3. His upcoming projects also include Chauhaan, the action thriller Ranger, along with franchise films Golmaal 5 and Shaitaan 2.

Also Read: Birthday special: 5 times Kajol proved she’s the ultimate saree style icon!

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