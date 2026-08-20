Abhay Deol has joined Victorinox India as the brand’s new Friend of the Brand for its watch portfolio. The association will run for 18 months and will see the actor feature prominently across the Swiss brand’s range of watches, strengthening its connection with Indian consumers.

Abhay Deol teams up with Victorinox India for 18-month watch campaign

As part of the partnership, Deol will be associated with several key collections, including I.N.O.X., Maverick, Concept One Solar, Air Pro, Dive Pro and Concept One Automatic. His presence will extend across multiple platforms, including digital campaigns, outdoor advertising and retail touchpoints, giving the collaboration a broad reach.

The partnership will be built around Victorinox’s global watch campaign, ‘Spend Your Time Wisely’. The campaign explores the significance of time and the choices people make about how they spend it. In India, the campaign will feature Abhay Deol during important festive and celebratory periods, including Diwali, Raksha Bandhan and the wedding season.

Speaking about the collaboration, Avirup Mukhopadhyay, head of marketing at Victorinox India, said: “With Spend Your Time Wisely, we are bringing Victorinox’s iconic Swiss heritage and craftsmanship into the heart of Indian celebrations. Our ambition is to make Victorinox watches the ideal gift for every festive occasion and the important moments that define our lives, creating a meaningful bridge between Swiss excellence and the traditions of India.”

Deol also shared his thoughts on joining the brand, highlighting the values that attracted him to Victorinox. He said: "I've always believed that the choices we make define who we become. What resonates with me about Victorinox is its authenticity, its strong sense of purpose and the integrity with which it has stayed true to its values for generations. There is a timeless quality to the brand that goes beyond products. I'm delighted to be part of this journey and to share that message with Indian audiences across the world."

The collaboration brings together Deol’s distinctive personality and Victorinox’s longstanding reputation for Swiss craftsmanship, with the campaign aiming to connect the brand’s global identity with India’s festive traditions and meaningful occasions.

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