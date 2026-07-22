Gurfateh Pirzada, Atul Kulkarni, and Naseeruddin Shah also voiced support, along with Vir Das once again urging attention to the students' demands.

The ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak continue to draw widespread attention, especially after videos showing police using lathi charge and tear gas to disperse protesting students surfaced online. The incident has sparked outrage across social media, with several members of the film fraternity extending support to the students and calling for their voices to be heard.

Rajkummar Rao, Abhay Deol, Amol Parashar and more Bollywood stars back students after Jantar Mantar protest crackdown

Among the latest celebrities to react was Gurfateh Pirzada, who penned a lengthy note praising the students for their courage and resilience despite the circumstances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurfateh Singh Pirzada (@gurfatehpirzada)



Rajkummar Rao urged that the students' voices deserve to be heard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)



Actor Atul Kulkarni shared an emotional poem reflecting on police violence and the lasting impact such experiences can have on young minds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atul Kulkarni (@atulkulkarni_official)



Meanwhile, Amol Parashar shared a heartfelt note describing the atmosphere at Jantar Mantar, writing about how the determination of young protesters was repeatedly put to the test simply because they were demanding their rights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amol Parashar (@amolparashar)



Abhay Deol also addressed the issue in a strongly worded post, reflecting on the growing divisions within the country. Sharing his thoughts, he wrote, "Injustice and violence is not new in our country. It has only just arrived at your doorstep, and now even you cannot ignore it," while urging people to place the nation above communal divides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)



Naseeruddin Shah posted a video condemning the act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naseeruddin Shah (@naseeruddin49)



Vir Das, who earlier posted about the incident, has once again given his two cents on the same but with a witty twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)



Over the past few days, several Bollywood personalities have spoken out in support of the protesting students, making the issue one of the most widely discussed topics on social media as demands for accountability and justice continue to grow.

Also Read: Sonu Sood, Preity Zinta, Soha Ali Khan among celebs extending support to students after ‘Chalo Sansad’ clashes

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.