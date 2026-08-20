Sonu Nigam has opened up about his legal battle with Bihar-based criminal lawyer Sonu Nigam Singh, whose social media account was allegedly mistaken for that of the singer. The dispute, which involved alleged misuse of the singer’s identity and personality rights, has now been settled following an amicable agreement between the two parties.

Sonu Nigam reacts to impersonator case settlement; says, “Saste mein chhoot gaya bahut”

The Bombay High Court recently disposed of the commercial intellectual property suit after the singer and the lawyer reached a settlement. However, Sonu Nigam has said that he is not completely satisfied with the outcome and believes that cases involving digital impersonation and identity rights require stricter legal action.

Speaking about the issue, the singer said, “I quit X in 2017 but this person kept impersonating me. If I met President Droupadi Murmu, he would post a photo as if I am posting it. It is cruel to put someone’s name, reputation and life at risk.”

Nigam further claimed that the alleged impersonation had consequences for him and his family. “My family and I started receiving threats for posts this guy had made. He would post something and people would hurl abuses at me,” he said.

The singer said he was relieved that the court had issued a strict warning to the lawyer, but felt that the consequences should have been more severe. “Such people should be put in prison. He may have not murdered me physically but he harmed me and my reputation. Saste mein chhoot gaya bahut. Even the PM (@narendramodi) follows him thinking that is my account,” Nigam said.

Sonu Nigam had filed the suit before the Bombay High Court in July last year, alleging violations of his personality rights and digital impersonation. The account in question was allegedly used to share politically charged and communally sensitive posts. Since Nigam had left X in 2017, the account was allegedly mistaken by some users for the singer’s official account.

While the legal dispute has now been resolved, Nigam’s comments highlight his concerns over the impact of social media impersonation on a public figure’s reputation and personal life.

Also Read : Sonu Nigam reveals he uses auto-tune in certain songs; says, “It can’t replace singers”

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