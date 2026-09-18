Vibe Movie Review: VIBE works due to Kunal Kemmu’s strong command over humour.

Vibe Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Srivastava, Vanshika Dhir

Director: Kunal Kemmu

Vibe Movie Review Synopsis:

VIBE is the story of two friends who land in serious trouble. Bhagirath aka Bugs (Sparsh Srivastava) works as a software developer at a company called Next Phase Technologies in Mumbai. His best friend, Hardik Sharma (Kunal Kemmu), is quite sharp but has just been released from drug rehab. Bugs requests his boss to hire Hardik, and the latter joins the company’s marketing department. Here, he meets Kareena (Vanshika Dhir), and sparks fly between the two. All is going well until one day, all hell breaks loose for Hardik and Bugs. A fiery national security agent, Madam H (Preity G Zinta), and her team abduct the duo and compel them to work on a top-secret mission. They can’t back out as it’s a matter of national security. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Vibe Movie Story Review:

Kunal Kemmu's story is a bit clichéd but works well within the zone of the film. Kunal Kemmu's screenplay is simplistic and peppered with hilarious dialogues and moments that keep the interest going. However, the writing falters whenever the film gets serious. Kunal Kemmu's dialogues are one of the high points. The one-liners land effectively, and a few of them will be lapped up big time by viewers. Some of the one-liners are adult in nature, which explains the film's 'A' rating.

Kunal Kemmu's direction is functional. He is a pro when it comes to humour and he proved it with MADGAON EXPRESS [2024]. The film is a bit in the zone of GO GOA GONE [2013] and a few Hollywood films where two simpletons are forced to fight the baddies. However, since it is set in Mumbai and also has a terrorism act, it works well for the Indian audiences. The circumstances under which Hardik and Bugs come into contact with Madam H are hilarious and also quite unexpected. The dinner scene involving Kareena and her father (Mark Bennington) is also very funny, while the intermission point is equally shocking.

On the flipside, the film falters in the second half once humour takes a backseat. The twist involving the villain is just about okay and makes VIBE feel somewhat routine. The makers raise intriguing questions about how a suspicious individual could change her identity and gain access to a prominent tech company, whether an insider was involved, and whether there is a leak within the team. However, the film conveniently leaves these intriguing threads unresolved, making one wonder why they were introduced in the first place. Moreover, the film’s title and overall tone are such that it is likely to appeal primarily to urban audiences.

Vibe Movie Review Performances:

Kunal Kemmu is great not just as a writer-director but also as an actor. Playing such goofy roles comes naturally to him and even in VIBE, he essays it with full conviction. Many scenes turn funnier than what was written on paper because of his act. Preity G Zinta looks stunning and performance-wise, she’s first-rate. Her action scene is memorable. Sparsh Srivastava shines and ensures that he doesn’t get dominated by Kunal and Preity. He also gets to show his acting and humour prowess effectively and makes good use of it. Vanshika Dhir is not merely eye candy and has a crucial role. Performance-wise, she’s satisfactory. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua (Bansi) and Yashpal Sharma (Rawal) are very convincing and also entertaining. Salem Kali (Abid) is just okay, while Mark Bennington leaves a mark. Rajesh Krishnan (Bug's Boss) is funny. Uorfi Javed (Chanchal Screwvala) and Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu (Hardik's colleague) do well in cameo appearances.

Vibe movie music and other technical aspects:

Amit Trviedi's music is just okay. 'Raaton Mein Aana' is memorable for its whistle theme and picturization. This is followed by 'Aisi Meri Vibe', 'Rafta Rafta' and 'Sipahi Ek'. John Stewart Eduri's background score is in sync with the film’s happenings.

Kaushal Shah's cinematography is neat. Prachi Deshpande's production design is classy, while Rick Roy's costumes are glamorous. Parvez Shaikh's action and Brahm Chab's stunt design are devoid of gore and entertaining. But it could have been better. Anand Subaya and Sanjay Shrirang Ingle's editing is functional.

Vibe Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, VIBE works due to Kunal Kemmu’s strong command over humour, several hilarious one-liners and entertaining performances. Though the film loses steam in the second half and the villain track feels routine, it has enough madcap moments to keep viewers amused. At the box office, its urban appeal and youth-friendly humour should help it find its target audience.