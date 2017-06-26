Bollywood Hungama
WOW! Katrina Kaif is giving us vacation goals as she enjoys the ‘deep blue sea’ in Malta

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

WOW! Katrina Kaif is giving us vacation goals as she enjoys the ‘deep blue sea’ in Malta

Ever since her debut on the social networking sites Facebook and Instagram, Katrina Kaif has been pretty active on both platforms keeping her fans and followers regularly updates with posts and images. Just recently we reported that Katrina had jetted off to Malta to join the crew of the film Thugs of Hindostan for the shoot. Well, taking a break from shooting, Katrina Kaif decided to enjoy a day at the beach in Malta and shared an image of the same.

Posting a selfie image while on the beach in Malta, Katrina Kaif added, “Me and the deep blue sea … #malta #thugsofhindostan #shootlife”. Sporting a white tee-shirt and a messy hair do, Katrina Kaif though looking simple appears as stunning as ever.

Back on the films’ front, while Katrina is busy working on the film Thugs of Hindostan that stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh in addition to her, she will next be seen in the soon to release film Jagga Jasoos that is directed by Anurag Basu and also starring Ranbir Kapoor. Post this Katrina Kaif will be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

