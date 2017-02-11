Watch: Sanjay Dutt’s reaction on Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt recreating ‘Tamma tamma’

A few days back, there was a buzz about Alia Bhatt refusing to play the role of Sanjay Dutt’s daughter in his much talked about comeback film Bhoomi. It is because of this, a strong rumour got fuelled up stating since Alia Bhatt had refused the film, Sanjay Dutt was mighty upset with the Bhatt girl.

Well, putting all the baseless rumors to an abrupt end is the adjoining video, which has the legendary Sanjay Dutt with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Sanjay Dutt looks visibly happy as he urges everyone to watch the cult track ‘Tamma tamma’, which has been recreated by the duo of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Readers may know that ‘Tamma tamma’, which was a blockbuster track of the nineties, as picturised on Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the film Thanedaar.

Alia Bhatt posted the adjoining video on the social media and captioned the same as “The one and only @duttsanjay is all heart!Felt so lovely to show him the song and see his reaction! Love him!! #TammaTammaAgain @Varun_dvn”.

While Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, it is being readied to release on March 10 this year.