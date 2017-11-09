HOT! Katrina Kaif gives us fitness goals as she flaunts her well-toned abs

Katrina Kaif fans are already on a high with the actress making a return in her action packed avatar of a Pakistani spy in Tiger Zinda Hai. Now, yet another treat is presented by the actress for her fans.

Considering the extensive training that Katrina Kaif has undergone for Tiger Zinda Hai, the actress already aimed to achieve a well-toned body for her character of a spy. And now, continuing her love for fitness, the actress was also seen enjoying her gymming session with Gen Y star Alia Bhatt recently. As she continues her rigorous workouts, its results definitely turned out to be striking and if you don’t believe us, this post of Katrina Kaif is a proof that her recent training sessions have been quite rewarding.

Katrina Kaif, who seems to have taken to some fondness for Instagram, posted a picture of her flaunting her well-toned abs and we must say that the actress looks amazing. Furthermore, she also captioned the same saying, “Up and at it ……”

Talking about her forthcoming films, besides Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif will also feature in Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer Aanand L. Rai’s untitled film as well as Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan.