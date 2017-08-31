Here’s the real reason why R Madhavan opted out of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan

Riding high on the success of his latest Tamil film Vikram Vedha, R Madhavan has several interesting projects lined up this year. While there were rumours of R Madhavan being part of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra & Prernaa Arora’s Fanney Khan, starring Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, sources now reveal that the actor had to opt out of the film due to date issues.

The real reason behind R Madhavan’s decision is that the actor has his hands full with multiple multi-lingual films this year. While Madhavan was keen to be part of Fanney Khan, directed by Atul Manjrekar, he couldn’t allot dates to the project due to his choc-o-bloc schedule.

When contacted said R Madhavan, “I loved the script and was really keen to be part of an interesting ensemble like Fanney Khan, unfortunately I couldn’t commit to the project due to date issues. I wish the team of Fanney Khan all the luck.”

Producer Prernaa Arora said, “I think Madhavan is one of the finest actors we have today. I look forward to working with him in the future”.

On the work front, R Madhavan will next be seen in Chandamama Door Ke alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Besides this, the actor will be seen in Tamil film, Charlie and an exciting web series Breathe.