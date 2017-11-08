Bollywood Hungama
Check out: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan enjoy some downtime with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan enjoy some downtime with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra

It is midweek and celebrities were either busy hustling hard at work or were spotted out and about enjoying some downtime with friends and family.

Power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan was snapped together with Karan Johar at Manish Malhotra’s house. The duo enjoyed some free time with their friends and seems like, they had a good time. Manish Malhotra shared the photograph and wrote, “manishmalhotra05At Home with my absolute favourites @bachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #Bff @karanjohar #Friends #funevening #positivity #love.”

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has begun shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s production, Fanney Khan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and is set to 2018 release. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, recently walked out of JP Dutta’s Paltan.

