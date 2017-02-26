Box Office: Rangoon fails to show growth; collects 6 crores on Day Two

Rangoon has stayed low on the second day as well. The film collected Rs. 6 crore on its second day. Now the need of the hour was for the film to find momentum coming its way after an opening day of Rs. 6.07 crore. However that hasn’t happened.
It is quite apparent that audiences weren’t quite keen to check out what did Vishal Bhardwaj had to offer with Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in this period drama. This is the reason why even initial set of audiences, who frequent films at least over the weekend, haven’t really stepped in. Yes, the film does have content which is primarily for the classes. However there too it has moments that could have caught audience attention had they stepped in.
The film currently stands at Rs. 12.07 crore. One now waits to see if there is any major turnaround today as that would play a major role in contributing towards the overall lifetime total of the film.