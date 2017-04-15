Box Office: Phillauri collects Rs. 40 lakhs in Week 3

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
The Anushka SharmaAyushmann Khurrana starrer Phillauri released three weeks ago. After opening on an average note, the film witnessed a jump in business as the days progressed. In fact, Phillauri that received positive reviews and good audience feedback managed to do well over its opening weekend.

Currently in its third week running at the box office, Phillauri has managed to draw in a further Rs. 40 lakhs. Though the overall business of the film has not been that great, the current box office earning of Phillauri after three week run in cinemas stands at Rs. 27.08 cr.

